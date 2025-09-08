Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Markets set for a slow & stead uphill trek

Last week, Nifty 50 ended higher by 317 points at 24,741 (+1.3%), as stronger than expected Q1 GDP and approval of GST 2.0 reforms lifted market sentiments.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 22:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 22:46 IST
Business NewsMarketsIndian markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us