Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Markets to be bearish ahead of US elections, key earnings

Given potential impacts on key Indian sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals and textiles, a cautious outlook will prevail.
Siddhartha Khemka
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 02:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 02:42 IST
Business NewsUS newsMarketsUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us