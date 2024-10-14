Home
Week Ahead | Markets to take cues from earnings, economic data

The European Central Bank interest rate decision will also be a key event to watch out for. China GDP and India’s industrial production will also be released.
Siddhartha Khemka
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 03:03 IST

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Axis Bank is seen on an advertisement at its branch in Mumbai India January 22 2018.

Credit: Reuters 

Published 14 October 2024, 03:03 IST
