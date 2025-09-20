<p>Bengaluru: Pulakeshi Nagar police booked a Facebook user for allegedly posting a misleading video claiming that rowdies were running rampant in Bengaluru. </p><p>The FIR was registered on September 6 against under Section 353(1)(b) (statements conducting to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p>The suspect is Shahajahan, 36, from Konanakunte and a native of NR Pura in Chikkamagaluru. </p><p>The case was filed suo motu after police found that the video was shared by the user on Facebook. The user suspect had posted an old clip of the incident in Uttar Pradesh and claimed it was in Bengaluru. </p>.Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh inspects broken roads in Bengaluru tech corridor.<p>She had shared the video with superimposed caption ‘Rowdies running rampant in Bengaluru’ on her Facebook account, which was viewed by lakhs of people, as per the FIR. </p><p>The suspect was subsequently traced and arrested. She also issued a video apology.</p>