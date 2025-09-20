Menu
Vishal Jethwa says ‘surreal’ moment as ‘Homebound’ to represent India at Oscars

Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and has legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 07:30 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 07:30 IST
