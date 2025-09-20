<p>Mumbai: Actor Vishal Jethwa says he is overwhelmed and humbled after his film <em>Homebound</em> was announced as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.</p>.<p>Also starring Ishaan Khatter and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janhvi-kapoor">Janhvi Kapoor</a>, the movie is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and has legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.</p>.<p>“This moment feels absolutely surreal. To know that <em>Homebound</em> is representing India on the world’s biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films.</p>.Want to make a film in India, love Bollywood movies: Tom Cruise.<p>“I’m incredibly thankful to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neeraj-ghaywan">Neeraj Ghaywan</a> for not only believing in me but for entrusting me with a role that challenged me as an artist and transformed me as a person,” the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.</p>.<p>The actor, praised for his performances in <em>Mardaani 2</em> and <em>Salaam Venky</em>, also credited his co-stars Khatter and Kapoor for enriching the experience.</p>.<p>“They were more than just co-actors; they were supportive collaborators who made every scene richer with their energy and generosity,” he added.</p>.<p>According to Jethwa, the film’s selection is a recognition of the collective hard work of the team.</p>.<p>“This recognition isn’t just a milestone for me personally, it’s a testament to the entire team’s hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling. I feel proud to be part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience. To be standing alongside such incredible talent and representing my country on a global platform is truly humbling,” he said.</p>.'I’m well-rested, have more clarity now': Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey on returning to films after six-month break.<p>The film, inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article <em><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/31/opinion/sunday/India-migration-coronavirus.html">Taking Amrit Home</a></em>, portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.</p>.<p><em>Homebound</em> has been receiving an overwhelming response on the international stage, including a nine-minute standing ovation at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cannes-film-festival">Cannes Film Festival</a>, where the movie had its world premiere under the Un Certain Regard category.</p>.<p>It won best film and best director for Ghaywan at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), and was the second runner-up in the International People’s Choice Award category at the recently-concluded Toronto International Film Festival.</p>.'Kamal Sridevi' movie review: This murder mystery is a tiresome watch.<p>The film, produced by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karan-johar">Karan Johar</a> and Adar Poonawalla of Dharma Productions, is set for a theatrical release on September 26.</p>.<p>The 98th <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oscars">Oscars</a> will take place on March 15, 2026.</p>