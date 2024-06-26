Reliance, ICICI shares drive Sensex, Nifty to new all-time high levels

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time high level on Wednesday in-tandem with a rally in Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 430.03 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,483.55 during the late morning trade. The Nifty went up by 104.45 points to hit the fresh record peak of 23,825.75.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.