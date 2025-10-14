<p>Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 12 paise to revisit its all-time low of 88.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by negative domestic equities and overnight gains in the American currency.</p>.<p>Forex traders said foreign fund outflows amid a risk-off mode globally further dented investor sentiment.</p>.<p>However, a decline in crude oil prices and reports of RBI intervention supported the local unit and restricted the slide.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.73 against the greenback and fell to an intraday low of 88.81 and a high of 88.73. It finally closed the day at 88.80 against the greenback, registering a decline of 12 paise over its previous close of 88.68.</p>.Gold hits record Rs 1.26 lakh/10g; silver crosses Rs 1.62 lakh/kg amid global trade jitters.<p>On September 30, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of 88.80 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10 per cent higher at 99.36.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 2.15 per cent at USD 61.99 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>According to some experts, US-India trade tariffs are the only point which is hurting investors' sentiments.</p>.<p>A team of senior officials from India will visit the US this week for trade talks, and negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well, a top official said on Monday.</p>.<p>In February this year, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).</p>.<p>It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October-November) of 2025.</p>.<p>So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.</p>.<p>"A weak tone in global crude oil prices and FII inflows may favour the rupee. The US government shutdown and rising odds of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve may further weigh on the US Dollar. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 88.50 to 89," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Currency and Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.</p>.<p>On the domestic macroeconomic data front, India’s CPI inflation cooled off to an 8-year low at 1.54 per cent in September against 2.07 per cent in August. It fell below the RBI inflation target of 2 per cent.</p>.<p>WPI inflation too cooled off to 0.13 per cent in September compared to 0.52 per cent in August.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 297.07 points to close at 82,029.98, while the Nifty declined 81.85 points to 25,145.50.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 240.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. </p>