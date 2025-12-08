<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>woke up to very poor air quality on Monday morning, with an average AQI reading of 318.</p>.<p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, 27 stations recorded very poor air, while 11 stations were in the poor category.</p>.<p>According to CPCB, an Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is classified "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".</p>.Need 27 months to fix pollution backlog of 27 years, where was your protest before: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.<p>On the weather front, fog has been forecast for the day by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).</p>.<p>The minimum temperature settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 notches below normal, while the morning relative humidity touched 100 percent.</p>.<p>The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.</p>