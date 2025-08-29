Menu
Rupee falls 18 paise to 87.76 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee is under persistent pressure as the weakness from Trump tariffs was being countered by a softer US dollar, giving the local currency some much-needed breathing space.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 04:58 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 04:58 IST
