Two held for poaching deer in Chamarajanagar's Kollegal; 43 kg meat seized

Acting on a tip-off, the mobile police squad of the Forest department conducted a raid on a group of people. While six people fled from the spot, police arrested two of them.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 16:07 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 16:07 IST
