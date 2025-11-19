<p>Kollegal (Chamarajanagar): The Forest mobile squad police conducted a raid and arrested two people for poaching activities, and were dividing the deer meat, near Kabini canal, at Doddinduvadi village, in Kollegal taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chamarajanagar">Chamarajanagar</a> district, on Wednesday.</p><p>Mahadeva and Kiran of Doddinduvadi village are the accused. The department personnel seized deer meat weighing 43 kg, one deer head, deer legs, a machete used to chop the meat, four knives and three motorbikes.</p>.SC issues notice to Centre & Uttarakhand govt on plea against stay on CBI probe into poaching in Corbett Tiger Reserve.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the mobile police squad of the Forest department conducted a raid on a group of people who were involved in chopping the deer meat. While six people fled from the spot, police arrested two of them.</p><p>The forest department had registered a case and produced the accused before the Court.</p>