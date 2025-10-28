Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 21 paise to 88.40 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.34, and slipped to 88.40 against the greenback, registering a fall of 21 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 05:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 05:25 IST
Business NewsIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us