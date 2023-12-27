Rupee slips 4 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee fell 4 paise to 83.23 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid sustained outflow of foreign funds and a stronger American currency against major overseas rivals.

Forex traders said positive domestic equity market failed to boost sentiment as investors remained concerned over volatile crude oil prices fearing disruption in global trade through the Red Sea route.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.21 and slipped further to 83.23 against the greenback, registering a loss of 4 paise from its previous close.