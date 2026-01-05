Menu
Rupee falls 4 paise to 90.24 against US dollar in early trade

According to forex traders, the rupee is expected to trade lower due to geopolitical development, even though a lower crude prices could provide some cushion.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 04:17 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 04:17 IST
