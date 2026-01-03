LIVE US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates: Trump says US will continue role in Venezuela until 'safe' transition

The United States on Saturday, January 3, carried out strikes inside Venezuela as explosions rocked ‌the capital Caracas following months of threats by President Donald Trump against Venezuela's ⁠President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan government said ‌attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces. US President Donald Trump on Saturday ​said that the ‌United States ⁠had captured ‌Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and ​flown them out of the country. Track all the live updates here on DH.