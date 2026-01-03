Menu
US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates: Trump says US will continue role in Venezuela until 'safe' transition

The United States on Saturday, January 3, carried out strikes inside Venezuela as explosions rocked ‌the capital Caracas following months of threats by President Donald Trump against Venezuela's ⁠President Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan government said ‌attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, prompting Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces. US President Donald Trump on Saturday ​said that the ‌United States ⁠had captured ‌Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and ​flown them out of the country. Track all the live updates here on DH.
23:3603 Jan 2026

Trump posts Maduro's photo on board the USS Iwo Jima

23:0803 Jan 2026

Trump signals US may expand focus to Cuba amid Venezuela operation

22:3403 Jan 2026

Trump says US will continue role in Venezuela until 'safe' transition

22:2603 Jan 2026

Germany urges political solution for Venezuela crisis

21:5903 Jan 2026

US strikes Venezuela LIVE updates | 'The hour of freedom has arrived':  Oppn leader and Noble Prize winner Maria Corina Machado

Published 03 January 2026, 14:02 IST
