Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by strong American currency.

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices in the international market dented investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.33 against the dollar and touched an early low of 83.34 in initial trade, registering a fall of 5 paise over its previous close. It was later trading at 83.31 against the American currency.