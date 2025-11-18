<p>Last month, several online platforms connected to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/many-websites-apps-go-dark-as-amazons-cloud-unit-reports-global-outage-3770218">Amazon Web Services</a> were hit global service outage. </p><p>Now, the several social media platforms, including X, OpenAI ChatGPT and web portals connected to Cloudflare, have also suffered an outage worldwide including in India. </p><p>Cloudflare has acknowledge the service outage issue. </p>.AWS suffers 3rd outage this month, affects Slack, Epic Games Store.<p>"Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," reads the Cloudflare status board.</p>.<p>Even OpenAI has confirmed the ChatGPT service outage. </p>