<p>Mumbai: The rupee fell 7 paise to 88.77 against the dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by higher crude oil prices and continuous outflow of foreign capital amid uncertainties over global trade.</p>.<p>According to forex traders, negative sentiment in domestic equities also pressured the Indian currency, even though a weak American currency provided some cushion at a lower level.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.73 and slipped further to trade at 88.77 against the greenback, down 7 paise from its previous closing level.</p>.<p>The rupee had ended 1 paisa lower at 88.70 against the dollar on Friday, a day after crashing 47 paise on Thursday, following the commentary of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 99.59.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.31 per cent to USD 64.97 per barrel in futures trading.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 258.83 points or 0.31 per cent to 83,679.88 in early trade, while the Nifty fell 47.95 points or 0.19 per cent to 25,674.15.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6,769.34 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>The RBI data released on Friday showed the country's forex reserves dropped by $6.925 billion to $695.355 billion during the week ended October 24. The reserves had increased by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion during the previous week.</p>.<p>On the macroeconomic front, the Union government's fiscal deficit stood at 36.5 per cent of the full-year target at the end of the first half of FY26, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.</p>.<p>In the first six months of the previous financial year, the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue was 29 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2024-25. </p>