Rupee falls 7 paise to 88.77 against US dollar in early trade

According to forex traders, negative sentiment in domestic equities also pressured the Indian currency, even though a weak American currency provided some cushion at a lower level.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 04:46 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 04:46 IST
