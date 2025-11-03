Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur's self-belief helped India go the distance

The Indian teams of 2005 and 2017 let the occasion of entering the final get the better of them. But Harmanpreet Kaur would have none of it this time around.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 11:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 11:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketWorld CupWomens cricketHarmanpreet KaurIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us