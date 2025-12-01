Menu
Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 89.53 against US dollar

Forex traders said the sustained weakness in the rupee is primarily attributable to a widening trade deficit, the delayed India-US trade deal, and limited central bank intervention.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 10:59 IST
