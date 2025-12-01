<p>Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu cleared the air over the recent GPS spoofing incident saying standard operating procedures were being followed.</p><p>"Some flights reported GPS spoofing in the vicinity of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi while using GPS based landing procedures, while approaching on RWY 10," the minister said in Rajya Sabha.</p><p>The affected airports included those in Kolkata, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.</p><p>The minister also outlined the scale of reported incidents and the measures being taken to address them.</p>.DGCA asks pilots, air traffic controllers to report GPS spoofing within 10 minutes of occurrences.<p>It may be recalled that in recent days, incidents of GPS spoofing and interference has been reported in and around the national capital's IGIA, the country's busiest airport that handles over 1,500 flight movements daily.<br><br>"The contingency procedures were used for GPS spoofed flights approaching to RWY 10. There were no effects on movements of flights, on other runway ends having conventional navigational aids being operational. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued advisory circular ANSS AC 01 of 2023 dated 24.11.2023 for addressing GNSS Interference in Airspace. </p><p>In addition, DGCA has also issued Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) dated 10th November 2025 for Real-Time Reporting of GPS Spoofing/GNSS Interference Events around IGI Airport. Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also requested Wireless Monitoring Organization (WMO) to possibly identify the source of interference/ spoofing," he added. </p>