Rupee falls 9 paise to 88.77 against US dollar in early trade

A team of senior officials from India will visit the US this week for trade talks, and negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 04:48 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 04:48 IST
