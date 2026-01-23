Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee hits all-time low of 92 per USD; settles at 91.90 against US dollar

The previous all-time low was recorded on January 21, when the rupee plunged 68 paise to close at 91.65 against the American currency.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us