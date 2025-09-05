Menu
Rupee rises 1 paisa to 88.11 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.11 against the US dollar and then slipped to 88.15 before returning to 88.11, up 1 paisa from its previous close.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 04:13 IST
