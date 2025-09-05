<p>The Traffic Police of Mumbai received a threat message on their official WhatsApp number on Friday. In the threat, a claim was made that "34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake entire Mumbai," as <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1963851015762948538">reported </a>by <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', said that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further stated that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast.</p><p>Mumbai Police is alert and security across the state has been enhanced, they said, while adding that all angles of the threat are being investigated.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>