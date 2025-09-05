Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Human bombs' in 34 vehicles: Mumbai Traffic Police receive threat message on WhatsApp, probe under way

The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', said that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further stated that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 07:03 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us