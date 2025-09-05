<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=adani">Adani</a> Power on Friday said it has received shareholders’ approval for a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 through a postal ballot notice issued on August 1, 2025.</p>.<p>According to the notice, each equity share of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into five fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects. The voting period began from 9 am on August 6, and ended at 5 pm on September 4.</p>.The Lure of Kutch: Ambani, Adani pledge billions for clean energy in arid heartland.<p>The company explained that the board, at its meeting on August 1, 2025, approved and recommended the share split to facilitate greater participation from retail and small investors.</p>.<p>There will not be any change in the amount of authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company on account of sub-division/split of the equity shares, it had stated.</p>.<p>The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be fixed by the board (or by any duly constituted committee thereof) after the approval of the members is obtained.</p>.Adani, Torrent Power bag Rs 32,614 crore coal-based deals in India.<p>The notice showed that post-stock split, the number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.</p>.<p>Adani Power was incorporated in 1996 and in 2009 got listed on the bourses. It has grown significantly in terms of its business and performance over the years resulting in a significant improvement in the market price of the company's securities. </p>