Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for 1:5 stock split

The resolution has been considered as duly passed with the requisite majority, as mentioned in the postal ballot notice dated August 1, a regulatory filing stated.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 06:55 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 06:55 IST
