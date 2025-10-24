Menu
Rupee rises 10 paise to settle at 87.78 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.78 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.63-87.85 before settling at 87.78 (provisional), up 10 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 10:56 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 10:56 IST
