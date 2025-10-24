<p>Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 87.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by optimism around India-US trade talks and a decline in global crude oil prices.</p>.<p>However, FII outflows, a stronger dollar against foreign currencies, and a weak sentiment in the domestic equity markets restricted sharp gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.78 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.63-87.85 before settling at 87.78 (provisional), up 10 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 87.88 against the US dollar on Thursday.</p>.<p>"The rupee traded on a positive note on optimism over the India-US trade deal...We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on a rise in risk appetite amid trade deal optimism and FDI inflows. Easing geopolitical tensions may also support the rupee," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Currency and Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.<p>"Investors remain cautious ahead of US inflation data. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in the range of Rs 87.45 to Rs 88.10," he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10 per cent higher at 99.03.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.11 per cent at $65.92 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 344.52 points to settle at 84,211.88, while the Nifty was down 96.25 points to 25,795.15.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 1,165.94 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. </p>