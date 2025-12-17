<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath has written to the Central Government requesting that the government set up a National Sandalwood Board in the interest of growers. </p><p>Dr Manjunath, who also raised the request in the ongoing Parliament session, said that at present, sandalwood cultivation, harvesting and marketing are governed by different policies and regulations across states and the lack of uniformity had resulted in numerous difficulties for growers, particularly in obtaining permissions from the Forest and Home Departments.</p><p>“Sandalwood has very good medicinal value, export value and cultural relevance. However, since the process of growing or getting permissions is not streamlined, many growers are harassed by the police and the forest department officials. They are treated like they are growing some narcotic substances. Hence, there is a need for the government to intervene and act,” he said.</p><p>Speaking about Karnataka’s rich legacy, Dr Manjunath stated that the state is known as the “Land of Sandalwood” and contributes to nearly 65% of India’s total sandalwood production.</p>.Bengaluru Rural MP Manjunath demands setting up of Sandalwood Board .<p>He opined that the establishment of the Sandalwood Board would encourage farmers to take up sandalwood cultivation by providing a clear, transparent and farmer-friendly regulatory framework. “It would also enable growers to sell their produce through an open market system, strengthen anti-theft measures, facilitate institutional credit support, and ensure greater transparency in sandalwood import and export mechanisms,” he said.</p><p>Dr Manjunath added that the proposed Sandalwood Board would significantly benefit sandalwood growers and contribute to making them economically self-reliant, while also ensuring the sustainable growth of the sandalwood sector. </p><p>He also pointed out that the Central Vista Oversight Committee that was set up under the NITI Aayog had also recommended an All India Sandalwood Board which would work similar to the Coffee Board. </p>