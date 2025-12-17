<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The row over a parody song criticising the CPI(M) in Kerala over the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold row seems to have hurt the party leadership too as the party is planning to give a complaint to the state election commission against the song that was widely used by the Congress during the local body election campaign.</p><p><br>CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham told the media that the use of the parody song based on lord Ayyappa for election campaign amounted to violation of the election norms and hence the party would give a complaint to the state election commission.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row: Unnikrishnan Potty held in another case.<p>Left Democratic Front convenor and CPI(M) leader T P Ramakrishnan also said that if the parody song was against beliefs of a section, it should be examined.</p><p>The move came close on the heels of the leader of a forum of Ayyappa devotees filing a police complaint seeking action against the producers of the song as it allegedly defamed the Ayyappa temple and hurt religious sentiments. </p><p>The song 'Pottiye kettiye, Swarnam chembayi mattiye' tuned based on the popular Sabarimala devotional song was widely used during the election campaign by the UDF to attack the CPI(M). This seems to have irked the left-front.</p>.<p>Congress camps were countering the moves against the song by alleging that attempts were being made by vested interest groups to trigger communal sentiments over the issue as those involved in the production of the song were non-Hindus. </p><p>Congress were also citing various instances of parody songs based on the same devotional songs as well as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's earlier statement objecting the criticisms against one such parody song that allegedly hurt sentiments of a minority community.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the CPI(M) camps were trying to cover up their embarrassment over defeat in the election by trying to take action against those who brought out the song. "Devotees were hurt not over the song but over the gold heist from the temple," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, differences within the Thiruvabharana Patha Samarakshana Samathi over lodging police complaint against the song came out on Wednesday. </p><p>While the forum general secretary Prasad Kuzhikala had sent the petition to the state police chief seeking action, a section of office bearers of the forum led by its chairman K Haridas said that they were not consulted about giving petition and it could be an attempt to help those involved in the gold heist.</p>