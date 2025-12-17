Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Ayyappa parody song 'hurts' CPI(M), party to file complaint with Election Commission

The song 'Pottiye kettiye, Swarnam chembayi mattiye' based on popular Sabarimala devotional song was widely used during election campaign by UDF to attack CPI(M).
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 14:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 14:10 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsSabarimala Ayyappa templeCPI (M)kerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us