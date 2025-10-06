Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 5 paise to 88.74 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee depreciated eight paise to close at 88.79 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 05:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 05:09 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us