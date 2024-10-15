Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee settles on flat note, higher by 1 paisa at 84.04 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee was weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows, a negative trend in domestic equities and the overall strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 11:14 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us