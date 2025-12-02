Menu
Rupee slumps 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.70 against the US dollar before dropping to record low level of 89.85 , down 32 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 04:53 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 04:53 IST
