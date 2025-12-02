Menu
Rupee slumps 42 paise to close at all-time low of 89.95 against US dollar; hits 90/USD intra-day

At the end of trade on Tuesday, the rupee settled at a record low of 89.95 (provisional) against the greenback, down 42 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:53 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 10:53 IST
