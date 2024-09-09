Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee traded in a narrow range on Monday and appreciated 1 paisa to 83.94 against the American currency, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and overall weakness in the dollar index supported the rupee, but the Reserve Bank's active intervention kept the rupee in a tight range.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.96 against the American currency and touched 83.85 in initial trade. It was later trading at 83.95 against the greenback, unchanged from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee gained 2 paise to close at 83.95 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee is expected to be range bound with the market awaiting to see when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would allow a move above 84.00.

"The RBI has been buying dollars is clearly indicated by the rise in reserves to 684 billion at the end of last month when all inflows flows were absorbed by them," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.