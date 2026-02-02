<p>Baramati: A memorial of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar </a>will be set up on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan, the Baramati-based educational institution founded by the Pawar family, a close associate has said.</p>.<p>Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed in a plane crash near the airstrip at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.</p>.<p>Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, on Sunday said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where his last rites were performed.</p>.Some people from Ajit Pawar’s party were stopping him from uniting NCP factions: Sanjay Raut.<p>"Today, Sharad Pawar saheb, before heading to Mumbai, visited the venue of the last rites along with Pratibha Pawar and instructed me, and the trustees of Vidya Pratishthan, to chalk out a plan for Ajit Dada's memorial," Gujar told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Discussions will be held with the trustees to finalise the design and structure of the memorial in the coming days, he added.</p>.<p>Ajit Pawar was a prominent political figure in Maharashtra and had played a key role in the development of Baramati, which has long been considered the Pawar family's political stronghold.</p>