Rupee edges up 1 paisa at 83.32 against US dollar

The local currency finally settled at 83.32 (provisional) against the dollar, 1 paisa higher from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 2 paise lower at 83.33 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slightly negative bias on recovery in crude oil prices and mixed to weak Asian and European markets. However, a soft dollar amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further noted that traders may take cues from Advance GDP, weekly unemployment claims and pending home sales data from the US. Investors may remain cautious ahead of inflation data on Friday. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.10 to Rs 83.70.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.05 per cent to USD 88.06 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.60, fell by 0.24 per cent.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex advanced 486.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 74,339.44, and Nifty rose 167.95 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 22,570.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,511.74 crore, according to exchange data.