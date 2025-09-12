Menu
business

Sensex jumps 356 points; Nifty rallies for 8th day

Optimism over a successful conclusion of India-US trade talks has also fuelled a rally in markets.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 10:37 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 10:37 IST
