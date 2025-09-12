<p>Mumbai: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spicejet">SpiceJet </a>aircraft's wheel fell off after take-off from Kandla airport on Friday and the plane made an emergency landing at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>airport, according to sources.</p>.<p>"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely," the airline said in a statement.</p>.<p>Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally, the airline said.</p>.<p>Sources said the aircraft made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.</p>.After Delhi High Court, Bombay HC receives bomb threat; judges, litigants vacated from courtrooms.<p>A Q400 aircraft has six tyres.</p>.<p>Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. </p>