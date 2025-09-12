<p>Prayagraj: A 20-year-old man preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj allegedly cut off his genitals on the advice of an acquaintance after he expressed his desire to become a girl, police and hospital sources said on Friday.</p>.<p>The man, a native of Amethi district, was rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital.</p>.Uttar Pradesh woman dies while trying to escape from hotel set on fire by protesters in Nepal .<p>Dr Santosh from SRN Hospital told reporters that the man used a surgical blade to mutilate his private part following someone's advice.</p>.<p>“He lost a lot of blood but is now out of danger. He is undergoing proper treatment,” Santosh said.</p>.<p>“He said his voice, mannerisms and gait made him feel as if he was a girl," Santosh said.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media, the man said he first felt "this way" at the age of 14. Acting on a doctor's advice, he administered himself anaesthesia before attempting to cut off his genitals.</p>.<p>“I did not feel much pain when the anaesthesia was effective. However, as its effect wore off, the pain became unbearable and the bleeding worsened. I then sought help from people, who brought me to the hospital," he said.</p>