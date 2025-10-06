Menu
Sensex jumps 583 pts, Nifty ends above 25,000 on buying in IT, banking counters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 582.95 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 81,790.12. During the day, it zoomed 639.25 points or 0.78 per cent to 81,846.42.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 10:44 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 10:44 IST
