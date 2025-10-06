<p>Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced the dates of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 </a>in a press conference on Monday.</p><p>Voting for Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- with the counting of votes slated for November 14. </p><p>It is worth remembering that the 2020 Assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | NDA gears up for polls with freebies galore.<p>Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the ensuing elections including 14 lakh first-time voters.</p><p>The CEC asserted that the Bihar elections will be conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner.</p><p>"There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at the press conference.</p><p>Here are the key takeaways from Kumar's press conference.</p>.<p>Voting will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11</p>.<p>Counting of votes will be held on November 14</p> .<p>The entire process will be concluded by November 16.</p>.<p>The term of the current 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.</p>.<p>As per EC data, there are a total of 7.42 crore voters of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are females. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters.</p>.<p>At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years.</p>.<p>A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in the state. </p>