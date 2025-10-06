<p>Paris: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France's </a>new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government resigned on Monday, hours after Lecornu announced his cabinet line-up, making it the shortest-lived in modern French history, driving stocks and the euro sharply lower. </p><p>The swift resignation was unexpected and marked another major deepening of France's political crisis. It came after allies and foes alike threatened to topple the new government.</p><p>Lecornu was prime minister for only 27 days. His government lasted 14 hours. The far-right National Rally immediately urged President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap parliamentary election. The hard left France Unbowed said Macron himself must go.</p> .France’s workers rise again: Why citizens are taking to the streets in protest.<p><strong>New Cabinet line-up angered opponents </strong></p><p>After weeks of consultations with political parties across the board, Lecornu, a close ally of Macron, had appointed his ministers on Sunday and they had been set to hold their first meeting on Monday afternoon.</p><p>But the new cabinet line-up had angered opponents and allies alike, who either found it too right-wing or not sufficiently so, raising questions on how long it could last, with no group holding a majority in a fragmented parliament.</p><p>Lecornu handed his resignation to Macron on Monday morning.</p><p>"Mr. Sebastien Lecornu has submitted the resignation of his Government to the President of the Republic, who has accepted it," the Elysee's press office said.</p><p>French politics has become increasingly unstable since Macron's re-election in 2022 for want of any party or grouping holding a parliamentary majority.</p> .<p><strong>Opposition wants snap elections </strong></p><p> Macron's decision to call a snap parliamentary election last year deepened the crisis by producing an even more fragmented parliament. Lecornu, who was only appointed last month, was Macron's fifth prime minister in two years.</p><p>"There can be no return to stability without a return to the polls and the dissolution of the National Assembly," National Rally leader Jordan Bardella said after Lecornu resigned. Mathilde Panot, of the hard left France Unbowed, said: "Lecornu resigns. 3 Prime Ministers defeated in less than a year. The countdown has begun. Macron must go."</p> .<p><strong>French stocks and Euro fall </strong></p><p>Paris' CAC 40 dropped 2%, on track for the biggest one-day drop since August, as Lecornu resigned, making it the worst-performing index in Europe, as banking shares came under heavy fire, leaving BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole down between 5.7% and 7.3%.</p><p>The euro slid 0.7% on the day to $1.1665.</p> .<p><strong>Deep stability </strong></p> <p>France has rarely suffered a political crisis so deep since the creation in 1958 of the Fifth Republic, the current system of government.</p><p>The 1958 constitution was designed to ensure stable governance by creating a powerful and highly centralised president endowed with a strong majority in parliament, and to avoid the instability of the periods immediately before and after World War Two.</p><p>Instead, Macron - who in his ascent to power in 2017 reshaped the political landscape - has found himself struggling with a fragmented parliament where the centre no longer holds the balance and the far-right and hard-left hold sway.</p><p>France is not used to building coalitions and finding consensus.</p>