<p>New Delhi: Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, in a crucial Assembly election that will decide whether Nitish Kumar-led coalition can return to power or RJD can return to helm the government for the first time in 20 years.</p><p>The counting of votes will be on November 14. The 2020 elections were held in three phases during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p><p>Bypolls to eight Assembly seats, including two in Jammu and Kashmir, will be on November 11.</p>. <p>The outcome of the election, which is the first after the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that brought down the number of voters from 7.89 crore to 7.49 crore, will also show whether BJP will finally come out of the shadows of the JD(U).</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Election Commission to announce poll dates at 4 PM.<p>The announcement of the poll schedule will now accelerate seat negotiations within the ruling NDA and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc.</p><p>It will also test the mettle election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj party. In the coming days, it will also be clear whether Nitish’s son Nishant will enter the poll fray.</p><p>The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats, with the BJP holding 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents.</p><p>Of the 243 seats, 38 are reserved for SCs and two for STs. There are 3.92 crore male and 3.5 crore women voters besides 1,725 transgender electors.</p>