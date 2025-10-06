Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Voting in two phases on November 6 and 11, counting on Nov 14

The counting of votes will be on November 14. The 2020 elections were held in three phases during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 11:18 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 11:18 IST
