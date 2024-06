Equity benchmark index Sensex jumped 696.46 points to 75,078.70 in early trade on Thursday.

Nifty also climbed 179.15 points to 22,799.50.

On Wednesday, The 30-share Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points, or 3.20%, to settle at 74,382.24. During the day, it rallied 3.40%, to 74,534.82. The 50-share Nifty climbed 735.85 points or 3.36% to 22,620.35.



More to follow...