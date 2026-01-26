Menu
Sensex, Nifty tank over 4% so far this month on unabated foreign fund outflows, geopolitical risks

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 3,682.9 points, or 4.32 per cent, and the 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 1,080.95 points, or 4.13 per cent, so far this month.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:02 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 09:02 IST
