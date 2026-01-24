Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE makes mental health, career counsellors mandatory in affiliated schools

The CBSE has also introduced flexibility for smaller schools through a Counselling Hub and Spoke School Model, under which "Hub" schools mentor nearby "Spoke" schools.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 10:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEmental health

Follow us on :

Follow Us