Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

High Courts are 'primary sentinel', must be more proactive, alert to systematic failures in rule of law: CJI

CJI also emphasised the need to encourage mechanisms of mediation and reconciliation.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsCJIHigh Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us