Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1% on foreign fund outflows, trade-related concerns

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 07:57 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTradeStock market

