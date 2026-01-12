Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump 'inclined' to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO calls it 'uninvestible'

Trump chaired a meeting in the White House on Friday with oil and gas executives to discuss plans for the Venezuelan oil reserves
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 09:44 IST
World newsDonald TrumpOilVenezuelaExxon Mobil

Follow us on :

Follow Us