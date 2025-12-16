Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex tumbles 533.50 points dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 533.50 points or 0.63% to settle at 84,679.86. During the day, it dived 592.75 points or 0.69% to 84,620.61.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 10:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us