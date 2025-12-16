Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapuducherry

SIR in Puducherry: 1.03 lakh voters marked 'uncollectible' in draft roll

The number of voters in the draft electoral rolls stood at 9.18 lakh as against 10.21 lakh when the exercise began on November 4, 2025.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 13:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionPuducherryspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us