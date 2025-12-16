SIR in Puducherry: 1.03 lakh voters marked 'uncollectible' in draft roll

<p>Chennai: Names of as many as 1.03 lakh voters in the Union Territory of Puducherry have not appeared in the draft electoral rolls released on Tuesday at the end of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision. </p><p>The number of voters in the draft electoral rolls stood at 9.18 lakh as against 10.21 lakh when the exercise began on November 4, 2025. </p>.SIR in Tamil Nadu: 80 lakh voters could be deleted from draft rolls .<p>“A total of 1,03,467 Enumeration Forms of the 10,21,578 distributed were uncollectable due to reasons such as death, migration, duplication, or non-submission,” the Chief Electoral Officer, Puducherry, said. Of this, as many as 16,171 are dead in the Puducherry region, while the number in Mahe and Yanam regions are 4,627, data released by the CEO said. </p><p>The CEO said about 67,733 and 12,912 people have shifted or were absent in Puducherry and Mahe and Yanam regions respectively, while the number of people enrolled at multiple places stood at 1,627 and 397 respectively. The number of “uncollectible EFs” in Puducherry was 85,531 while the number was 17,936 in the two other regions. </p><p>As per the draft electoral rolls, the total number of voters in the UT, which has 30 Assembly constituencies, is 9,18,111. </p><p>“No name can be deleted from the draft roll published on 16th December without notice and a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950,” the CEO said. </p><p>People can file claims and objections period for filing claims & objections from December 16 to January 15, notice phase (January 15 to February 7, and the final voters list will be released on February 14. </p><p>The Commission reiterates its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible name remains in the electoral rolls, the CEO said. </p><p>Booth-wise lists of absent, shifted, death, duplicate electors whose names are not included in the draft roll will be displayed at local offices to enable the public to have access to the aforesaid voters lists along with the probable reasons for non-inclusion of their names. </p><p>“Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950,” the CEO said. </p>